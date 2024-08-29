THIN LIZZY Founding Member ERIC BELL To Be Honoured With "Legend Award" At The Northern Ireland Music Prize Night In November

The Oh Yeah Music Centre is proud to announce that this year’s Legend Award recipient is Thin Lizzy founding member, Eric Bell. The presentation will be made by PRS for Music at the Northern Ireland Music Prize on Wednesday, November 13 at the Ulster Hall, Belfast.

Following the presentation, Eric will take to the stage for a special guest performance with his band the Eric Bell Trio. Special guests will also join Eric on the night.

The NI Music Prize is an annual awards night celebrating the best of Northern Irish music and will include sets from shortlisted acts including Album, Single and Live, as well as from last year’s BBC ATL New Artist winners Tramp. The evening will conclude with a very special Legend presentation to and performance from the Eric Bell Trio.

Eric Bell said of receiving the award: “I would just like to thank every person out there who made it possible for me receiving this award. It's such an honour to be recognised in your own hometown. Thank you all."

Stuart Fleming, Senior Writer Relations Manager - Northern Ireland & Scotland, PRS for Music, said: “Eric is one of the most iconic guitarists and songwriters in contemporary music. From his early days as a co-founder of Thin Lizzy through to his extraordinary solo material, he helped shape the sound of an era and continues to inspire the next generation of Northern Ireland’s blues and rock musicians. We look forward to honouring Eric’s contributions to music, which underscore his status as a true legend.”

Charlotte Dryden of Oh Yeah said: “It was never a case of if, but when, with making this presentation to Eric. He is a true original and an East Belfast rock n roll blues hero. He has inspired generations of musicians to start bands and pick up guitars. He gave us Thin Lizzy and timeless classics like ‘Whisky in the Jar’ and ‘The Rocker’, songs that have resonated with fans from all over the world. We look forward to celebrating with Eric on what is set to be another excellent evening for all.”

The Oh Yeah Legend award is presented annually to an individual or band that has made a significant contribution to the world of music. Previous recipients include names such as Barry Devlin (Horslips), ASH, Snow Patrol, Paul Brady and Gary Moore (Posthumous).

A very limited number of tickets are on sale here.

