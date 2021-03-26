THIN LIZZY, MEGADETH Coloring Books Available For Preorder

Rock N’ Roll Colouring has announced two new additions to their coloring book lineup, Megadeth and Thin Lizzy. Preorder here.

Featuring iconic artwork from classic albums and other instantly recognizable images, all printed on high quality paper, in a square format, fully endorsed and officially licensed, these killer designs have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in. Each book allow you to raise the horns in celebration of heavy metal's most legendary and important bands, letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalized versions of your favorite designs.

Each book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image, with beautifully detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Let your imagination run wild and add your own interpretation of these classic images, or simply recreate them as closely as you can to the originals. Whatever you decide, the satisfaction of adding your personal touch to these classic designs is extremely rewarding.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and coloring book fans, Rock N’ Roll Colouring was formed by fans, for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure these books do justice to the legacy of Megadeth and Thin Lizzy, and give fans another reason to enjoy some of the most beautiful and creative artwork from the band. And not only that - coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus, and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines a love of the music with a love of the art.