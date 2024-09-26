THIN LIZZY Release New Visualizer For "Don't Believe A Word"; 1976 Box Set Out Friday

1976 is the new Thin Lizzy compilation boxset featuring seminal albums Jailbreak and Johnny The Fox as original mix, 2024 mix, and Blu-Ray Atmos mix. Also included are bonus discs including archive vault, radio, and live recordings alongside a booklet packed full of rare photos and memorabilia.

A new visualizer for "Don't Believe A Word" from Johnny The Fox is available for streaming below.

Due for release on September 27, and available as 5CD+Blu-Ray, and individual 1LP coloured album formats, you can pre-order here.

Additionally, Super Deluxe Edition will have an SDE-exclusive standalone version of the blu-ray which includes everything on the blu-ray in the box set but adds exclusive instrumental versions.

Thin Lizzy's Jailbreak (2024 Remix) will be released on silver vinyl LP on September 27 via UMR. The classic 1976 album features the title track and the career-defining "The Boys Are Back In Town".

This features the new 2024 stereo mix undertaken by Richard Whittaker, overseen by legendary Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and mastered by Andy Pearce.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Jailbreak"

"Angel From The Coast"

"Running Back"

"Romeo And The Lonely Girl"

"Warriors

Side B

"The Boys Are Back In Town"

"Fight Or Fall"

"Cowboy Song"

"Emerald"