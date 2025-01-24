THIN LIZZY Share Official Lyric Video For "Dublin" (Acoustic Version); Acoustic Sessions Album Out Now

Thin Lizzy is back with a fresh take on some of their most iconic tracks, marking their first new release in over four decades. This unique acoustic album reimagines beloved songs, offering a stripped-back sound that exposes the core of their songwriting. Original vocals from Phil Lynott are paired with brand-new guitar parts from founding member Eric Bell, creating an entirely new listening experience for fans.

Acoustic Sessions is out now via Decca. Watch a new lyric video for "Dublin" (Acoustic Version) below:

A new release trailer is streaming below:

Producer and mixer Richard Whittaker, working alongside Eric Bell, went to huge lengths to use the original tapes, vocals and instrumentation with the only new addition being Eric’s fresh acoustic guitar parts which were recorded with him in Belfast at the Oh Yeah! Centre Studios, a unique celebration of Irish artists and their craft.

Each track on the album is a freshly created version of songs featured on either the 50th-anniversary super deluxe editions of Vagabonds Of The Western World, considered Thin Lizzy’s breakthrough, alongside their self-titled debut and Shades Of A Blue Orphanage.

This album marks the first time since Bell’s exit that he has recorded under the Thin Lizzy name. Fans can now experience what might have been their “MTV Unplugged” moment—a chance to hear the band’s timeless music in its most intimate form.

The album is available in both CD and limited-edition marble vinyl formats, along with an ultra-limited vinyl edition featuring an exclusive bonus track.

Order here. For dedicated fans, a D2C edition includes an exclusive bonus track, “Slow Blues G.M,” a tribute to Gary Moore.

Tracklisting:

"Mama Nature Said" (Acoustic Version)

"A Song For While I’m Away" (Acoustic Version)

"Eire" (Acoustic Version)

"Slow Blues" (Acoustic Version)

"Dublin" (Acoustic Version)

"Whiskey In The Jar" (Acoustic Version)

"Here I Go Again" (Acoustic Version)

"Shades Of A Blue Orphanage" (Acoustic Version)

"Remembering Pt. 2" (Acoustic Version)

"Slow Blues G.M" (Gary Moore) (Acoustic Version)

"Slow Blues E.B" (Eric Bell Acoustic Version) lyric video:

"Whiskey In The Jar" (Acoustic Version) lyric video:

Album trailer: