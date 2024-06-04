THIRTEEN GOATS Release “Sign Of The Goat” Music Video

Vancouver, Canada’s Thirteen Goats is releasing a brand new single and music video to immerse metalheads in their upcoming concept album, Capricorn Rising.

The song, called “Sign Of The Goat”, serves as the overture for the rest of the record—an extreme metal rock opera about madness, death, and the destruction of all things.

The band comments on the single below:

“‘Sign Of The Goat’ is the album opener and the prologue of our story. It’s told from the perspective of the 12 demon goats who accompany our mascot, Shepherd, during his quest to raise an army of animals and take back the earth from humanity. Musically, this song shows off our more technical side—but it also shows that we aim to be technical in a way that’s still catchy and memorable.”

This is the same type of narrative device used in ancient Greek tragedy or Shakespeare’s history plays to set the scene for the audience. In this case, however, the 12 demon goats take on the role of a chorus that tells the listener what they’re in for on the rest of the album and invites them to join the mayhem—or be trampled and swept aside.

Fans can expect Capricorn Rising to be a tour de force of metal mayhem, offering both headbanging anthems and introspective moments. The album explores a wide variety of different metal subgenres, but this new single is recommended for fans of Bolt Thrower, Archspire, and Lamb Of God.

Due out on July 12, 2024, Capricorn Rising is available from Exitus Stratagem Records for album preorder at exsrmusic.com.

Tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Goat”

“Murder Lives In The Heart”

“A Wolf In Shepherd’s Clothing”

“Global Fuckup”

“Beheading Zoo”

“Permission To Die”

“Beating The Disease”

“Goats Of War”

“Animal Kingdom”

"Sign Of The Goat" video:

In additional news, following their performance at this year's Armstrong Metal Fest (July 12/13), Vancouver's Thirteen Goats announce that they will be hitting the road this July and August for their first Western Canadian tour. They will be co-headlining the Planet Of The Goats Tour with Edmonton's Fall Of Earth.

Dates:

July

19 – Red Deer, AB - The Vat

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

21 - Lloydminster, SK - The Sticks

23 - Brandon, MB - Eastside Eatery

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Center

25 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

26 - Lethbridge, The Slice

27 - Calgary - Rec Room

31 - Kelowna, BC – Revelry

August

1 – Kamloops, BC – The Blue Grotto

2 – Penticton, BC – Clancy’s

3 – Vancouver, BC – The Fox Cabaret