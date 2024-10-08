This Complicated KANSAS Classic Was Almost Never Released; Band Members Tell PROFESSOR OF ROCK The True Story (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, as well as the following message:

"For just short of a decade, today’s classic song 'Carry On Wayward Son' by Kansas was the most-played song on rock radio... and it was almost never released. The band almost left it off the album. Kansas was shocked when it was a hit because it was so out of the ordinary. 'Carry On Wayward Son' was a revelation, it felt like four different songs combined, it changed tempo and the funny thing is the band pretty much nailed it in one take. I know you’ve heard that before, but to do that on this classic song is hard to believe. It is the song that every rock song is measured by, and it never gets old. And today we have two members of the band to tell the story - one who was the guitarist who was there helping formulate it, and their current lead singer who bought the song in high school, loved it, and probably had no clue he’d be singing it with his favorite band decades later. You gotta hear this to believe it, next on Professor Of Rock."