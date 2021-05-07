This Day In Metal 🤘 May 7th, 2021 🤘 MOTÖRHEAD, UFO, AT THE GATES, PANTERA
May 7, 2021, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 60th
Philip Anthony "Wizzö" Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD, PERSIAN RISK) - May 7th, 1961
Legendary MOTÖRHEAD guitarist from 1984 to 2015. Photo above by Mats Andersson at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg in December 1st, 2015, just a few weeks before Lemmy’s death on the 28th.
Happy 70th
Bernard John "Bernie" Marsden (WHITESNAKE) - May 7, 1951
Long-running English guitar legend - probably best known for co-writing WHITESNAKE’s major hits "Here I Go Again" and "Fool For Your Loving".
Happy 58th
Johnny Lee Middleton (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - May 7, 1963
Happy 50th
Birthday Reidar “Horgh” Horghagen (IMMORTAL, HYPOCRISY) - May 7th, 1971
Album Releases
44th Birthday
UFO’s Lights Out - May 7th, 1977
UFO's, sixth album, Lights Out, was their highest charting album in the US reaching #22 on the Billboard 200.
28th Birthday
AT THE GATES’s With Fear I Kiss The Burning Darkness - May 7th, 1993
25th Birthday
PANTERA’s The Great Southern Trendkill - May 7th, 1996
14th Birthday
TWILIGHTENING’s Swinelords – May 7th, 2007
11th Birthday
EXODUS’ Exhibit B: The Human Condition - May 7th, 2010
PRO-PAIN’s Absolute Power - May 7th, 2010
8th Birthday
JOE SATRIANI’s Unstoppable Momentum - May 7th, 2013