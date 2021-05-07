This Day In Metal 🤘 May 7th, 2021 🤘 MOTÖRHEAD, UFO, AT THE GATES, PANTERA

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th

Philip Anthony "Wizzö" Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD, PERSIAN RISK) - May 7th, 1961



Legendary MOTÖRHEAD guitarist from 1984 to 2015. Photo above by Mats Andersson at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg in December 1st, 2015, just a few weeks before Lemmy’s death on the 28th.



Happy 70th

Bernard John "Bernie" Marsden (WHITESNAKE) - May 7, 1951



Long-running English guitar legend - probably best known for co-writing WHITESNAKE’s major hits "Here I Go Again" and "Fool For Your Loving".

Happy 58th

Johnny Lee Middleton (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - May 7, 1963



Happy 50th

Birthday Reidar “Horgh” Horghagen (IMMORTAL, HYPOCRISY) - May 7th, 1971

Album Releases

44th Birthday

UFO’s Lights Out - May 7th, 1977



UFO's, sixth album, Lights Out, was their highest charting album in the US reaching #22 on the Billboard 200.



28th Birthday

AT THE GATES’s With Fear I Kiss The Burning Darkness - May 7th, 1993

25th Birthday

PANTERA’s The Great Southern Trendkill - May 7th, 1996



14th Birthday

TWILIGHTENING’s Swinelords – May 7th, 2007

11th Birthday

EXODUS’ Exhibit B: The Human Condition - May 7th, 2010

PRO-PAIN’s Absolute Power - May 7th, 2010



8th Birthday

JOE SATRIANI’s Unstoppable Momentum - May 7th, 2013