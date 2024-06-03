This LED ZEPPELIN Song Stalled At #51.... 50 Years On Its Bigger Than Any Hit From That Week; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"After Led Zeppelin dropped their fourth album, arguably the greatest rock album of all time, at the tail end of 1971... the world braced for what came next. Expectations for the next record were through the roof, with everyone assuming it would be a hard-hitting and heavy sequel. But everyone was wrong. Zeppelin’s 1973 follow-up Houses Of The Holy was a diverse and experimental collection of unconventional tracks. And the critics spit on it. So did some fans. But Houses Of The Holy boasts some of this legendary group’s most iconic tracks, including today’s featured song, 'Over The Hills And Far Away'… which completely subverts your expectations. Lulling you in as a breathtaking acoustic ballad then it does an about-face and tricks you with a trap-door ending! You’ll see what I mean. Get ready for a deep dive into 'Over The Hills And Far Away', a song that got the shaft from the naysayers and on the US charts… but is now bigger than any of the songs that were ahead of it, next on the Professor Of Rock."