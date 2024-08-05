This Song For The Top Gun Soundtrack Was Rejected By Six Major Bands, KENNY LOGGINS Made It A Top 5 Hit... Twice; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Celebrating Top Gun, one of the biggest soundtracks of the '80s with half a dozen of the artists who made this record one of the biggest ever... including the main song, 'Danger Zone', which was a major bitch to get down. The movie needed a major adrenaline rush anthem for the opening of the film to get audiences locked in and over 300 songs were tested and used for the scene but nothing worked. Then, when they finally got 'Danger Zone', they had six major bands and artists turn down the chance to record it. So in an act of desperation, the producer called in a favor from Kenny Loggins, who was not necessarily known as a rocker, but he came in and slayed it. And not only did 'Danger Zone' go to the top of the charts, it went back to the top 35 years later and became Kenny's most streamed song ever. The story of this blockbuster is next on Professor of Rock."