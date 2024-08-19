THIS WILD DARKNESS Feat. SKID ROW's SCOTTI HILL, Former SMASHING PUMPKINS Guitarist JEFF SCHROEDER To Release New EP In October

What happens when the musical universe fuses members of Lady A, Skid Row, Third Eye Blind, Sturgill Simpson, The Smashing Pumpkins and Wang Chung together? This Wild Darkness.

United in a moment of musical brilliance, members of this supercollab rock outfit, This Wild Darkness, led by musical alchemist Tommy Marz, is a collective born from the pure joy of creation, where legendary musicians from diverse backgrounds converge to craft something poignant and dynamic. With a lineup boasting Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind), Chuck Bartels (Sturgill Simpson), Jack Hues (Wang Chung), Jeff Schroeder (The Smashing Pumpkins), Scotti Hill (Skid Row), And Slim Gambill (Lady A), the group has harnessed their vast experiences to produce a powerful and evocative upcoming 5-song concept EP, The Notorious Memphis Rains, set for release on October 25.

The project’s title hints at the profound themes explored within the five-track collection, drawing inspiration from the historic tragedies of Memphis, TN, and West Memphis, AR. The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the death of Elvis Presley, and the haunting story of the West Memphis Three served as a foundation for Marz as he crafted the character "Memphis Rains," symbolizing the collective sorrow of these events.

"The entirety of this project is a concept based on searching for something that you want and being willing to do whatever it takes to get it," says Marz, who also produced the album. "It also explores the consequences of those actions that may not be clear when you are in pursuit."

"Tommy made it easy to be relaxed and creative," says Bartels as he reflects on the collaborative process. "I felt like nothing was off the table, part-wise."

"I couldn't have been more flattered when Tommy asked me to contribute to this record and project," shares Hill. " It’s been so much fun!"

Nashville-based guitarist Slim Gambill, known for his work with country group Lady A shouts: "Finally! I get a rock track sent to me where I get to take the gloves off!"

Beginning at a charity show, "For The Crew," to raise money for Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in 2021, Schroeder, HILL, and Marz ended the evening with a rousing jam of "Cold Gin" by KISS. This event - which raised over $15,000 for out-of-work road crew members affected by the pandemic - also highlighted collaboration between Schroeder and Salazar, as well as Hues and Marz. These moments laid the foundation for a group that would reunite and create together over the years. Marz and Schroeder have since collaborated on several tracks, charting four times on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Mainstream Radio Airplay and Digital Sales charts.

The Notorious Memphis Rains tracklisting:

"The Wild Darkness"

"Dawn Rider"

"Phantom Moon"

"Night Drive Rx"

"The Wild Darkness (Reprise)"

(Album image - Judi Perkins)