THOR Releases "Bring It On" Video Single

Heavy metal legend, Thor, has released the fifth video single, "Bring it On", from the recently released album Ride Of The Iron Horse. The video is edited by Ted Jedlicki with the song produced by Frank Meyer and Kevin Stuart Swain. Co-writer Frank Meyer, who now performs with the band Fear, makes a cameo appearance in the video. Watch below:

Ride Of The Iron Horse was released back in March on both CD and vinyl. In a nod to the vibrant visuals that have always accompanied Thor’s music, the album features original art design by internationally renowned comic book artist Timo Wuerz. With his dynamic illustrations, Wuerz captures the essence of Thor’s larger-than-life persona, bringing a visual dimension to the sonic onslaught.

Buy the CD/vinyl here; order/save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Ride Of The Iron Horse"

"Lightning Rod" feat. KHEMI$T

"5-0 Let's Go"

"Peace By Piece"

"Unlock The Power"

"No Time For Games"

"Bring It On"

"Flight Of The Striker" (Unreleased 1987)

"Had It Been Another Day" (Unreleased 1986)

"Watch Your Back" (Unreleased 2002)

"Hit And Run" (1979 Demo)

"100%" (1979 Demo)

"Shields Up"

Bonus tracks:

"Thunder On The Mountain" (Unreleased 1979)

"To The Extreme" (Unreleased 1999)

"5-0 Let’s Go" video:

"Shields Up" video:

"Flight Of The Striker" lyric video:

"Ride Of The Iron Horse" lyric video: