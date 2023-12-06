Three Sides Of The Coin Discusses KISS’ Final Show; New Episode Streaming

On episode 554 of Three Sides Of The Coin podcast, the hosts discuss KISS’ final show from December 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

A message states: “This episode focuses only on the final show and not the New Era of KISS introduction, which will be in the next show. Tommy, Mark and Lisa were in NYC for the show, Michael watched it on PPV. You will get all of our honest reactions to what we saw… some of it great, some of it not so great. We talk about interviews and the show. Did any of us get emotional and shed a tear? What was missing? What were we hoping to see?”

