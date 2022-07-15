THRESHOLD To Release Dividing Lines Album In November; "´Silenced" Music Video Streaming Now

Threshold returns with their 12th full-length album, Dividing Lines, to be released on November 18 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Dividing Lines marks the second album since the return of former vocalist Glynn Morgan, who reunited with the band on their previous effort Legends Of The Shires (2017). A darker album than Legends Of The Shires, the band has described it as “Legends’ darker, moodier older brother”.

Get your first taste of the album with the single "Silenced", which comes with a stunning new video.

Richard West comments on the song: "'Silenced' is about how we seem to be heading towards fewer voices, fewer artists, fewer venues, and fewer platforms where everyone can be heard. People seem so scared to speak out or debate anything anymore. I know I sound old but I miss the good old days! When freedom of speech goes then society is lost."

The video was filmed by Sitcom Soldiers in the UK who also filmed the band's last video "Small Dark Lines". The video portrays a boy coming up against a threatening foe, only defeating them by summoning a mighty scream (unsilenced).

Available formats:

- CD Digi

- 2 LP Gatefold

* Black

* Gold

* Crystal Clear Orange Black Splatter

* Orange Black Marbled

* Transparent Red Black Splatter

Tracklisting:

"Haunted"

"Hall Of Echoes"

"Let It Burn"

"Silenced"

"The Domino Effect"

"Complex"

"King Of Nothing"

"Lost Along The Way"

"Run"

"Defence Condition"

Lineup:

Glynn Morgan - vocals

Karl Groom - guitars

Richard West - keyboards

Steve Anderson - bass

Johanne James - drums

(Photo - Robert Burress)