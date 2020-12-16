THRON Release "The Prophet" Music Video; Pilgrim Album Due In Early 2021

German blackened death metal band, Thron, have released the official video for "The Prophet", taken from the band's upcoming album, Pilgrim.

Vocalist Samca comments: "'The Prophet' is the opening track of Pilgrim, and although it feels like a furious blast in your face song at first, it's one of the most diverse songs we've ever written. Classic heavy metal, progressive rock, savage drums, epic melodies... it's all in there. The video has some weird psychedelic elements in it."

"The Prophet" is available on all digital & streaming platforms here. The video can be seen below:

Thron's Pilgrim'was recorded and produced by C.Brandes, A.Kovats and P.Hagmann, mixed and mastered by C.Brandes at Iguana Studios in March-Buchheim in May 2020 with additional Sound Design by Stan Berzon. Artwork created by Khaos Diktator Design.

The album will be available in Europe and digitally on February 19, with the North American release set for March 5.

Lineup:

Samca (Vocals)

PVIII (Guitars)

SII (Guitars)

SXIII (Bass)

CII (Drums)