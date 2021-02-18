THUNDER Announce "All The Right Noises" Online TV Special; Features Live Performances, Q&A

British rockers, Thunder, have announced an online TV special, where they will exclusively perform tracks from their forthcoming album All The Right Noises, as well as some of their classic hits from years gone by.

The show will take place at 2 PM, Eastern US Time on Saturday, March 13, and will be streamed for 48 hours afterwards, enabling ticket buyers to watch as many times as they like during that period. The live studio performance will be filmed with adherence to COVID-19 restrictions, and will feature collaborators who played and sang on All The Right Noises.

Singer Danny Bowes says of the forthcoming show, "As soon as we made the announcement to move our arena shows back to 2022, we decided we can't wait until then to play the new tunes. Fans have been asking us for a streamed gig since the first lock down began, but we've resisted until now, because it can't be a proper Thunder live show without them in the room. The format we've come up with will involve our fan club members via video for some of it, so they'll see us performing, and get to ask us questions too. It's not the same as a live show, but it's not meant to be. When the show goes out, we're hoping it'll feel less like a gig, and more like a TV show, with us playing these brilliant new tunes, and loads of screaming nutters in their front rooms. What can go wrong?"

For tickets & full info on how to watch, head here. Thunder Channel (Patreon) fanclub members will also be given exclusive access to watch sections of the filming as it takes place, and take part in a Q&A session with the band via video.

All The Right Noises is out on March 12 via BMG. The album is a return to the full-throttle sound of Thunder that has seen them create a hugely successful 30+ year career at the forefront of British rock.

All The Right Noises is an intense confection of illicit charms that reasserts their authority as the number one band in the land. Recorded in the months leading up to the first COVID-19 lockdown, it was originally due for release in September 2020. Strange to reflect then on how much of the new material appears to address the challenging new world we now inhabit.

On the album, Luke says “ All the songs were written and recorded pre-COVID. But it is interesting how if you look at some of the tracks through the prism of Covid they still make a lot of sense.”

All The Right Noise will be available in 1CD, 2CD, 2LP, and 4LP formats, with the 2CD and 4LP releases containing bonus tracks.

The LP versions feature a stunning pop-out of the ‘Singing Ringing Tree’ which appears of the album’s glorious artwork. The photo cover art was shot by the band’s long term collaborator Jason Joyce. The sculpture, which also appears in the video for "Last One Out Turn Off The Lights", is set in Burnley, Lancashire, and resembles a tree which harnesses the energy of the wind to create a choral, discordant sound.

All The Right Noises follows on from 2019’s stripped back and reimagined album, Please Remain Seated, which continued their consecutive Top 10 UK Album Chart run since their ecstatically received comeback six years ago.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights"

"Destruction"

"The Smoking Gun"

"Going To Sin City"

"Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die"

"I’ll Be The One"

"Young Man"

"You’re Gonna Be My Girl"

"St George’s Day"

"Force Of Nature"

"She’s A Millionairess"

"Going To Sin City" lyric video:

"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights" video:

(Photo - Jason Joyce)