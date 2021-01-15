THUNDER Release New Single "Going To Sin City"; Lyric Video

British rockers, Thunder, have released the brand new single, "Going To Sin City", the second taste of their upcoming 13th studio album, All The Right Noises, out March 12 via BMG. The defiantly strutting track is a rare look back for the band, who perhaps only now are processing the whirlwind of their late 80’s and early 90’s adventures.

On the song, guitarist and songwriter Luke Morley says: "It's based on the first time Danny [Thunder vocalist Danny Bowes] and I went to LA in the late-80s. We were used to the music scene around Soho, and thought we were cool. In LA I felt like I was the bloke who’d come to fix the plumbing. Before bands like Guns N’ Roses rock’n’roll was pretty much denim and leather in Britain. Danny and I were determined to bring all that colour and sex and fun to the new band we were forming, which became Thunder."

The album is a return to the full-throttle sound of Thunder that has seen them create a hugely successful 30+ year career at the forefront of British rock.

All The Right Noises is an intense confection of illicit charms that reasserts their authority as the number one band in the land. Recorded in the months leading up to the first COVID-19 lockdown, it was originally due for release in September 2020. Strange to reflect then on how much of the new material appears to address the challenging new world we now inhabit.

On the album, Luke says “ All the songs were written and recorded pre-COVID. But it is interesting how if you look at some of the tracks through the prism of Covid they still make a lot of sense.”

All The Right Noise will be available in 1CD, 2CD, 2LP, and 4LP formats, with the 2CD and 4LP releases containing bonus tracks.

The LP versions feature a stunning pop-out of the ‘Singing Ringing Tree’ which appears of the album’s glorious artwork. The photo cover art was shot by the band’s long term collaborator Jason Joyce. The sculpture, which also appears in the video for "Last One Out Turn Off The Lights", is set in Burnley, Lancashire, and resembles a tree which harnesses the energy of the wind to create a choral, discordant sound.

All The Right Noises follows on from 2019’s stripped back and reimagined album, Please Remain Seated, which continued their consecutive Top 10 UK Album Chart run since their ecstatically received comeback six years ago.

Tracklisting:

"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights"

"Destruction"

"The Smoking Gun"

"Going To Sin City"

"Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die"

"I’ll Be The One"

"Young Man"

"You’re Gonna Be My Girl"

"St George’s Day"

"Force Of Nature"

"She’s A Millionairess"

"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights" video: