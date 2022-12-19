THUNDERMOTHER Announce European Tour Dates Supporting SCORPIONS And Headline Shows

Following their chart-topping, new album Black And Gold, and countless, frenetically acclaimed live shows alongside an extensive tour with iconic Scorpions in North America last summer, Swedish heavy rock queens Thunbdermother have announced to team up for more European live dates with Scorpions, as well as headline gigs on their upcoming Black And Gold Tour 2023!

The band comments: "We are beyond happy and grateful that Scorpions wanted us to continue this Rock Believer tour with them. It's all a dream come true and we can't wait to be a part of it! And like Klaus said, 'We Rock You Like A Hurricane, They Bring The Thunder!'"

Tickets for all upcoming Thundermother concerts are now on sale, make sure to catch their high-voltage live show at the following dates:

Thundermother recently released a video for "Borrowed Time", featured on their new album, Black And Gold, available via AFM Records.

Black And Gold was recorded at Bagpipe Studios, Stockholm, and was mixed and mastered by Søren Andersen at Medley Studios in Copenhagen.

Black And Gold tracklisting:

"The Light In The Sky"

"Black And Gold"

"Raise Your Hands"

"Hot Mess"

"Wasted"

"Watch Out"

"I Don't Know You"

"Looks No Hooks"

"Loud And Free"

"Try With Love"

"Stratosphere"

"Borrowed Time"

"Loud And Free" video:

"Black And Gold" video:

"Hot Mess" lyric video:

"I Don't Know You" video:

"Watch Out" video:

Lineup:

Guernica Mancini – Vocals

Filippa Nässil – Guitars

Emlee Johansson – Drums

Mona Lindgren – Bass

Photo: Therés Stephansdotter Björk