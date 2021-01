THUNDERMOTHER Live At Wacken World Wide 2020; Full Performance Streaming

Swedish rockers, Thundermother, rocked out for Wacken World Wide during the pandemic summer of 2020. You can watch the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Give Me Some Lights"

"Thunderous"

"Revival"

"Whatever"

"Racing On Main Street"

"Hellavator"

"Fire In The Rain"

"Rip Your Heart Off"

"Deal With The Devil"

"Rock 'N' Roll Heaven"

"Shoot To Kill"

"Driving In Style"

"We Fight For Rock 'N' Roll"

Thundermother's latest album, Heat Wave, is available via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

“Loud And Alive”

“Dog From Hell”

“Back In ‘76”

“Into The Mud”

“Heat Wave”

“Sleep”

“Driving In Style”

“Free Ourselves”

“Mexico”

“Purple Sky”

“Ghosts”

“Somebody Love Me”

“Bad Habits”

"Into The Mud" video: