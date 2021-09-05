THUNDERMOTHER Part Ways With Bassist MAJSAN LINDBERG

Sweden's Thundermother has made the following announcement:

"After two years and one album we have now together with Majsan decided to go our separate ways. She has done an incredible job and really made a mark in the TM history, and for that we are forever grateful. We wish her nothing but the best in her future projects. Love Emlee, Filippa, and Guernica."

Personally from Majsan: "I wish to see a Thundermother world domination and I can't wait to get a ticket and see them from a crowd position. All my love to the girls!"

(Photo - Guido Karp)