THUNDERMOTHER Release "Bright Eyes" Single And Lyric Video

Kicking off the new year in heavy style, Swedish hard rock goddesses, Thundermother, are premiering a new lyric video for their latest single, "Bright Eyes".

It has been two years since the release of their Black & Gold album. Now the rock quartet is gearing up for their new studio album, Dirty & Divine. The band's sixth studio offering will be released on February 7 via AFM Records.

Regarding the "Bright Eyes" single the band comments: "This song has the quintessential Thundermother sound, and the vibe people associate with us, and we're super proud of the recording and the outcome of the song that we really worked on hard in the studio!"

Stream the song now on all digital services here. Watch the lyric video below:

Thundermother have always been committed to the electrifying euphoria of authentic rock ‘n’ roll. Over the course of their career spanning the last 15 years, and boasting five widely acclaimed studio albums, plus endless touring and live performances, they have firmly established themselves as one of the most vivacious and vital hard rock bands around. They are known for their never-say-die spirit and the collective charisma that underpins everything they do.

A blistering onslaught of loud, proud and groovy hard rock, their upcoming studio offering titled, Dirty & Divine, marks the start of a new era for Thundermother and the recorded debut of two new members namely frontwoman Linnea Vikström Egg and drummer Joan Massing. Dirty & Divine also welcomes bassist Majsan Lindberg back into the fold. Bigger, bolder and more dynamic than ever, the Swedes return as an upgraded and re-motivated force! These women are rock ‘n’ roll diehards, and Dirty & Divine takes that ethos through to its logical conclusion. The sixth Thundermother album crackles and reverberates with gritty authenticity and unstoppable passion.

Dirty & Divine captures the comrades-in-arms energy which Thundermother happily exude. As the first set of singles have already proven, each of the album’s ten tracks have anthem-appeal. The decision to record the new material live in the studio has more than delivered. Dirty & Divine is the sound of a kickass rock ‘n’ roll band embracing every raucous second with authenticity.

“You’ve still got the same Thundermother feeling, with my guitar playing and all of that,” Filippa recently said. “It’s still got a ‘70s vibe, but the melodies are catchier and the vocals are obviously different. We are always evolving. I think this is the best album we’ve made so far, and I’m very picky! [Laughs] We recorded it in Copenhagen, with Soren Andersen producing again, and we recorded eight songs in four days. So this was the quickest recording we’ve ever done, and the best outcome!“

Not just a triumphant return but a complete rock ‘n’ roll reset, Dirty & Divine is the exhilarating masterpiece that Thundermother have long had the potential to make. It is an adrenalin-soaked salute to the magic of big riffs and razor-sharp melodies, performed by an electrifying, four-woman force with joy in their hearts and world domination still firmly on the agenda. In support of Dirty & Divine, Thundermother will embark on an extensive European tour, kicking off in Hamburg, Germany in early 2025 (find all dates listed below!). Ready to rock? You fucking bet!

Pre-order Dirty & Divine here.

Dirty & Divine tracklisting:

"So Close"

"Can't Put Out The Fire"

"Speaking Of The Devil"

"Feeling Alright"

"Take The Power"

"I Left My License In The Future"

"Dead Or Alive"

"Can You Feel It"

"Bright Eyes"

"American Adrenaline"

"Dead Or Alive" video:

"So Close" video:

"Speaking Of The Devil" video:

"I Left My License In The Future" video:

Thundermother is:

Linnea Vikström Egg (vocals)

Filippa Nässil (guitar)

Majsan Lindberg (bass)

Joan Massing (drums)

(Photo - Mats Vassfjord)