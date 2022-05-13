THUNDERMOTHER To Release Black And Gold Album In August; "I Don't Know You" Music Video Streaming

The rise of all-female heavy rock act, Thundermother, has been impressive. Following their highly lauded, chart-breaking album Heat Wave (2020), the band is now set to release studio album, Black And Gold, via AFM Records on August 19.

The first single, "Watch Out", was enthusiastically received, and today the band premiere a brand new music video for the track, "I Don't Know You".

Guitarist Filippa Nässil explains: "Everyone has met someone that brings out the worst in you. This is our cheeky way to tell that story. We hope the song can become a rock anthem for the summer of 2022!"

Watch the video for "I Don't Know You" below.

The band's twelve new, adrenaline-fuelled songs will take fans on a wild, high voltage, power-ride into the filthy yet catchy rock ‘n’ roll sound Thundermother is known, and loved for. The new album delivers infectious party rock songs with an irresistible feel-good appeal. Without a doubt, Black And Gold, is set to become an iconic, next level release, for this charismatic, and ambitious band, as proven by the new single "I Don't Know You," and their exciting tour plans.

With four studio albums, and countless, frenetically acclaimed live shows under their belt – not even a global pandemic could slow their roll -- they continued to wow fans with such antics as playing a concert from the roof of a fire truck. Thundermother were born rock, their energetic live shows simply have to be seen. News of their impressive stage prowess quickly reached the top, culminating with Thundermother receiving the highest honor: an invitation from none other than the legendary Scorpions and Whitesnake to join the North American Rock Believer stadium tour in 2022.

"We are honored to accompany the legends Scorpions and Whitesnake on our first tour in North America," the band says. "We grew up with their music and having the chance to spread our love of rock with them is unreal. We are stoked!!"

Jochen Richert (Managing Director AFM/Soulfood) says: "After getting Thundermother to the next level in Europe, it's time to conquer North America. A stadium tour with the Scorpions and Whitesnake this summer will be a first, and important step. Just as in Europe, we will support this tour massively in terms of promotion and marketing. Working with the band is a lot of fun, everything runs in a highly professional manner, and the whole team is fully motivated. That is exactly how it has to be when your sights are set on achieving greatness."

Thundermother's new album, Black And Gold, was recorded at Bagpipe Studios, Stockholm, and was mixed and mastered by Søren Andersen at Medley Studios in Copenhagen. AFM Records will release the album August 19 on vinyl, CD and digital formats. Album pre-sale is now live, here.

Black And Gold tracklisting:

"The Light In The Sky"

"Black And Gold"

"Raise Your Hands"

"Hot Mess"

"Wasted"

"Watch Out"

"I Don't Know You"

"Looks No Hooks"

"Loud And Free"

"Try With Love"

"Stratosphere"

"Borrowed Time"

"I Don't Know You" video:

"Watch Out" video:

Lineup:

Guernica Mancini – Vocals

Filippa Nässil – Guitars

Emlee Johansson – Drums

Mona Lindgren – Bass

(Photo - Mats Vassfjord)