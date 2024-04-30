THUNDEROR Feat. SKULL FIST Members Release “Get ‘Em Counted” Music Video

Canadian heavy rock/metal band Thunderor has released their new video/single “Get ‘Em Counted” starring pro wrestling champ Clash Kincade. The video is out now and the single will be available on digital platforms on May 3.

“This is a really fun tune about pro wrestling and stars my brother Remy aka Clash Kincade. We had a blast shooting this and I’m happy to say that the song really doesn’t sound like anything else out there that I can think of haha, I hope people enjoy it as much as we do.” comments vocalist and drummer JJ Tartaglia.

Formed in 2020 by Skull Fist band members JJ Tartaglia and Jonny Nesta, Thunderor delivers hook-driven anthems to the caliber that has come to be expected by a Canadian power trio. Since 2019, drummer JJ Tartaglia has felt a calling, one which grew stronger each day. Being a member of several prominent metal bands over the last decade, the time had come to take his quest even further. He would share a vision, a feeling… a message he could deliver only with his voice.

Fueled by his passion for adventure, JJ began to work on drum arrangements and piano pieces that would become the skeletons of the Thunderor songs. Fall of 2021, would see the release of the 1st single "How We Roll", immediately garnering a worldwide audience. The debut album "Fire It Up" was released in 2022 via Boonsdale Records, charting at #1 on Earshot’s National Loud Chart in Canada. The band has already toured throughout Canada, Europe, Mexico, and South America supporting major acts such as Airbourne, Enforcer, Night Demon, and more.

European dates:

May

1 – Natz-Schabs, Italy – Putzer Bikerfest

2 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schwarzer Keiler

3 – Bilzen, Belgium – South Of Heaven

4 – Gladbeck Metal Open Air, Germany

5 – Breda, Netherlands – Sound Dog

6 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

7 – Berlin, Germany – Reset Club

8 – Leipzig, Germany – Black Label

9 – Lichtenfels, Germany – Paunchy Cats

10 – Vienna, Austria – Escape

11 – Maribor, Slovenia - Gustaf Pekarna

12 – Caneva, Italy – Meskio Bar