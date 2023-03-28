THUNDERSPELL Digitally Release Thunderwarriors Album; Physical Preorder Available Soon

Brazilian heavy metal brigade Thunderspell have released Thunderwarriors, their second studio album that contains 9 new songs. The new Thunderspell album was mixed in Los Angeles by the renowned Brazilian producer Adair Daufembach, a reference in terms of audio production and engineering. The new album features the international participation of Gerrit P. Mutz, vocalist of the German band Sacred Steel on one of the tracks.

The cover art was developed by Aurélio Lara, freelance graphic designer, publicist from the city of Cuiabá - MT – Brazil, art director with experience as a graphic artist, worked in some advertising agencies in the city where he lives and has already developed several works for national and international artists.

Thunderwarriors is available on the main digital streaming platforms. The band announced on their social networks that the preorder date for the physical album with an exclusive bonus track will soon be available.