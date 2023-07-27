THY ART IS MURDER - Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023) Available Digitally Now; "Reign Of Darkness" Live Video Streaming

Thy Art Is Murder, one of Australia's top-heavy exports, released their seminal second album, Hate, on October 19, 2012. On January 14, 2023, the band immortalized their sold-out Decade Of Hate Melbourne performance at The Forum. Fans can now own or stream the digital version of Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne), which is out today. The physical versions including a CD jewel and LP, will be available to the masses on November 17.

Check out the fiery live video for the track, "Reign Of Darkness" (Live in Melbourne 2023) below. The live album was engineered by Lance Prenc, and mixing and mastering was completed by Will Putney (Fit For An Autopsy).

Thy Art Is Murder's Andy Marsh comments, "When we set out to record our record Hate all those years ago, none of us could anticipate the ride of a lifetime we were about to embark upon. So it seemed fitting that when we announced this recent 'Decade Of Hate tour', we were again uncertain about what the shows would hold in store. They turned out to be the biggest of our career.

“Throughout this wild journey, it was only through the undying support of our friends and fans across the world that we were able to traverse these monolithic milestones and for that, we are forever grateful. To have a dream is one thing, but to live it is something truly special and you have given that privilege to us.

“In the last ten years, we attempted to cover as much ground on tour as possible, but this last anniversary tour was rather brief as we began preparations for our new record Godlike. With the help of our incredible crew, we are proud to give you HATE in full, the way we imagined we might one day be able to one day present the songs. For all those who couldn’t make it to a show, and for anyone who just wants to relive the experience it has now been immortalized on wax for all to hear.”

Stream the single "Reign Of Darkness" (Live in Melbourne 2023) and the full album, here.

Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023) will be available in the following physical formats on November 17th:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP

* Blue with Black Pink Splatter (North American Exclusive; Limited to 1000)

* Purple with Blue Pink Splatter (European Exclusive; Limited to 900)

Pre-order/listen to Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023) here.

Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023) tracklisting:

"Reign Of Darkness"

"The Purest Strain Of Hate"

"Vile Creation"

"Shadow Of Eternal Sin"

"Immolation"

"Infinite Forms"

"Dean Sun"

"Gates Of Misery"

"Defective Breed"

"Doomed From Birth"

"Death Squad Anthem"

"Holy War"

"Puppet Master"

"Reign Of Darkness" video:

Thy Art Is Murder is:

C.J. McMahon - Vocals

Sean Delander - Rhythm Guitar

Kevin Butler - Bass Guitar

Jesse Beahler - Drums

Andy Marsh - Lead Guitar