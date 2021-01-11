THY CATAFALQUE Release "Napút" Music Video

Hungarian avant-garde formation, Thy Catafalque, released their new album Naiv last this year via Season Of Mist. A video for the track "Napút" can be seen below.

Mastermind Tamás Kátai comments on the stream: "This is a video we shot in my home town, Makó. Many of these locations are the places I grew up in and although nothing fancy is going on, it was nice to get back to where the songs came from. With this one, we close the lid on 'Naiv' and focus on the next album."

Order Naiv here.