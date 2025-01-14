THY KINGDOM WILL BURN – “Martyrs Of Killing Floor” Music Video Released

Thy Kingdom Will Burn has released a video for “Martyrs Of Killing Floor”, third single taken from the new album The Loss And Redemption to be released on January 17 by Scarlet Records.

“Martyrs Of Killing Floor” is about how high leaders of the world justifying crimes and war: they see themselves as martyrs by doing necessary evil for the greater good.

After establishing themselves as one of the most interesting new bands of the Finnish melodic death metal scene with the first two records, Thy Kingdom Will Burn has definitely found a peculiar, moving voice.

The Loss And Redemption is by far their most personal work: musically-wise, the album is massive, pitch-black dark, and beautifully melancholic at the same time – once again the guys have pushed themselves to the next level as songwriters and musicians. The lyrics deal with loneliness and longing to escape the chaos of modern life – something we can all easily identify with.

Thy Kingdom Will Burn are magnificent torchbearers of darkness & light, gloom & hope, in that quite unique Finnish fashion.

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Juho Räihä at Inka Studio, and graced by the stunning artwork of Spanish maestro Alvaro Valverde, The Loss And Redemption will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- digital

Preorder/pre-save here.

The Loss And Redemption tracklisting:

"Perpetual Void"

"Obscure Existence"

"Martyrs Of Killing Floor"

"Forever In Dark"

"Escape From Solitude"

"Suffering Sky"

"They Have Come"

"Dreams Of Calamity"

"To End Of Times"

"Sydänyö"

"Martyrs Of Killing Floor" video:

"Obscure Existence" video:

"Perpetual Void" video:

Thy Kingdom Will Burn is:

Sami Kujala - vocals and guitar

Esa Virén - guitar

Janne Ruuskanen - bass

Lauri Virén - drums

(Photo - Teppo Ristola Photography)