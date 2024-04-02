THY WILL BE DONE - Entire Back Catalog Finally Available To Stream

Power groove dark horse, Thy Will Be Done, have finally made their entire back catalog available to stream, as well as releasing their rendition of the Nine Inch Nails song, "March Of The Pigs" on their BandCamp page as a Free Download; previously only heard on SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal channel.

March of the Pigs by Thy Will Be Done

Thy Will Be Done have been leaving cryptic posts across their social media accounts in the weeks leading up to the release of the remastered tracks. The releases come out via the band's own Eye.On Lion Recordings; a DIY-style record label designed to release new music, merchandise, as well as other media from the band.

“All of our music, even the B-sides and bonus tracks, have never been available for people to listen to on streaming platforms. For over a decade, we have been fortunate enough to have a plethora of people asking us to put them on the ‘streaming’ platforms,” frontman J. Costa said. “So we decided to give the songs an overhaul and hired our dear friend George Richter at Edestus to remaster them.”

Costa continues, "The timing is right. We’ve written, recorded, and scrapped two full albums since the release of the Temple EP in 2012. Sure, we’ve recorded and released some covers, and the 'Last Ghost To Kill' single in 2020, but the world kind of shut down for a minute there. Since we now have some music we all feel good about with this lineup, the people who like what we do will have some music to hold them over until the new material is released. So, stay tuned for that.”

Listen to and follow Thy Will Be Done on your favorite streaming platform.

For further details, visit Thy Will Be Done on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer)