Ticket Holders For Australia's Pandemonium Rocks Festival "Enraged" As DEEP PURPLE And Others Drop Off Bill

A highly-anticipated Australian music festival next week has announced a huge change that has enraged ticket holders, reports News.com.au.

New rock music festival, Pandemonium Rocks, has officially announced that six major acts - including two headliners - will no longer be playing at the event.

Over the weekend it was confirmed that international headliners Placebo and Deep Purple would no longer be performing, but Blondie and Alice Cooper remain on the list. Punk icons Dead Kennedys and Gang Of Four have also dropped out, as well as Perth group Gyroscope and Thai up-and-coming band Petch.

Despite the six bands that have been slashed, seven acts still remain. UK group The Psychedelic Furs will still play, as well as nostalgic ‘teenage dirtbags’ Wheatus and Australian rockers Wolfmother. Cosmic Psychos and Palaye Royale are also still scheduled to play at this point in time.

The news comes following weeks of speculation about whether the event was going to go ahead at all, following several news reports that claimed it had been cancelled.

Event organizers responded to these reports two weeks ago, announcing that they would be forced to shrink their offering from two stages to one. However, at the time they did not confirm which artists would play the smaller event. This left fans anxious their favourite acts may not make the cut.

Many ticket holders have now been left furious over the changes, taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

“Not good enough. I was wanting to see Placebo, Deep Purple and Dead Kennedys. So get f**ked if you think I don’t deserve a refund,” one angry customer wrote.

Read the full report at News.com.au.