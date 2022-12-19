TIGERTAILZ Announce New Singer ASHLEY EDISON, Release New Single And Video

Cardiff, UK-based rockers, Tigertailz, welcome Power Quest/Dendera frontman, Ashley Edison, as their new vocalist.

It's said certain metals cannot be mixed, they cause corrosion. Surely this is true when trying to meld together a power metal vocalist and the UK's most prolific glam metal band?

Guitarist/founder Jay Pepper: "Some things should never happen, and yet when Ashley came to the studio and began singing 'Sick Sex', the mountains in Wales started to rumble, an earthquake was happening, and his voice was causing it! From that moment I knew people had to hear it. Ashley singing Tigertailz songs is like a jet engine running on Nitroglycerin!"

Ashley Edison: "I am SO excited to be joining the legends in Tigertailz! A band that not only inspired so many but still put on a hell of a show! When I was with Jay singing Sick Sex, everything just felt right and fell into place perfectly! The guys have been so incredible to work with and I can't wait to get going on some exciting future projects together!"

The band have released Bezerk's "Sick Sex", reworked and accompanied by a powerful video depicting stereotyping of women and the dark world of S&M. The single is available from all the usual digital outlets.

The band have also announced their first live show for 2023, taking place at The Underworld in Camden, London on Saturday, June 3.