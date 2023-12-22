TikTok Global Head Of Music - "I Was A Big Metalhead Growing Up; IRON MAIDEN, Maybe SABBATH, RONNIE JAMES DIO Would Be The Top Runners I've Played Most"

In a new Q&A with Forbes Senior Contributor, Steve Baltin, TikTok Global Head Of Music, Ole Obermann, discusses all things music. An excerpt follows...

Steve Baltin: "As fan, is there one artist you personally want to see blow up on TikTok?"

Ole Obermann: "That's a great question. It's hard to pick just one. I was a big metalhead growing up, and probably if I were to go back and determine across all formats what are the songs or albums that I've played most, Iron Maiden, maybe Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio would be the top runners. So, older Iron Maiden. And, there are some pretty big numbers on some of these Iron Maiden songs, but if some of that older Iron Maiden like really blew up on TikTok, I would be absolutely thrilled. Or even Ronnie James Dio. Some of the solo stuff he did, like 'Don't Talk To Strangers' or 'Holy Diver', I still love those songs and if they have a massive revival on TikTok, it would be thrilling for me, personally."

Read the full Q&A at Forbes.com.