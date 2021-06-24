TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Talks KK'S PRIEST - "It's Not Time To Invent Something New"

KK's Priest, the new project from former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing and vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, will release their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, on August 20.

During a recent interview with Jason Saulnier, which can be heard below, "Ripper" spoke about the new music, saying: "Here's the thing about the record. K.K. Downing is writing like K.K. Downing. He wrote songs that he has moulded and done his whole career. This guy's lived and breathed one thing and that was Judas Priest and writing that type of material - that's what he loves. When you talk to him about it, he loves it. That's what this record is. When anybody ever says, 'I wish there was something different' - listen, we're not inventing the wheel here. We've got to do what we love, and we do that now. It's not time to invent something new... it's a fantastic record, the lyrics are great... it's great stuff."

Pre-order / pre-save options for Sermons Of The Sinner are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video:

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

With Downing on guitar and "Ripper" on vocals, KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.