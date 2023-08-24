TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Talks New KK's PRIEST Album, Being Erased From JUDAS PRIEST's History - "The Only Time They Call Me Is To Say They're Going To Sue Me"; Video

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's KK's Priest - featuring Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) - will release their savage sophomore offering, The Sinner Rides Again, on September 29 via Napalm Records.

MyGlobalMind.com's Robert Cavuoto spoke with Tim “Ripper” Owens about the band’s sonically powerful new release, how their music has evolved musically from the first album, their plans to conquer America with a spectacular theatrical show, his inspiration for lyric writing, his thoughts on Priest’s performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction, and his disappointment of being erased from the band’s history.

Check out the interview below:

On the heels of their highly-lauded 2021 debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner - which debuted within the Top 20 on charts in the United States, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Finland and more - KK’s Priest return to sin again!

After stepping out of the Judas Priest spotlight, the return of K.K. Downing was uncertain. Nearly ten years after its onset, the genre-defining guitar icon returned from his hiatus with proof that he was nowhere ready to cease writing classic metal songs or to put away his famous Flying V guitars - taking part in acclaimed international comeback performances (including with his former Judas Priest bandmates when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022) that would act as harbingers of the formation of Kk’s Priest.

Downing was recently quoted saying, “We've lost a lot of great people – Dio, Lemmy, for example – but this amazing and unique style of music must be preserved for as long as possible and I feel it within me to continue to play my role, as I always have, and to defend this metal genre, which we all know and love.” The Sinner Rides Again is a testament to this call for the classics while speeding full force into the future, delivered by some of heavy metal’s most essential performers.

The immense and intricate art for The Sinner Rides Again was created by talented artist Andy Pilkington.

A haunting introduction of dual guitars carries the listener into the thundering “Sons Of The Sentinel”, winding across a wasteland of burning riffs and a deftly dynamic guitar solo to kick off the record with relentless energy! The undeniably catchy anthem “Strike Of The Viper” proves itself as one of the album’s most unforgettable tracks, before “Reap The Whirlwind” crashes in with a classic heavy metal power thrust of soaring leads, hair-raising harmonics and earworm vocal hooks.

First single “One More Shot At Glory” raises its sword high, instantaneously calling for battle with its opening riff and beckoning verses. Heroic chants and unrelenting double bass set the stage for a galloping midsection as a spine-tingling guitar solo commands the song. Striding “Hymn 66” commands with sultry, slow and low metallic punches and a bluesy gait, while massive title track “The Sinner Rides Again” straddles balladic passages and sinister, head-bobbing choruses.

Beginning with ominous bells, “Keeper Of The Graves” rounds the final bend of the album with roaring cascades and a dynamic performance from Owens, before charging “Pledge Your Souls” and rollercoaster closer epic “Wash Away Your Sins” rise as the final embers of a certified burner - proving itself as a must-hear metal album of the year by the greatest to ever perform the genre.

The Sinner Rides Again will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1CD Digipak Edition

- 1LP Gatefold in Black

- Wooden Box Edition (incl. Digipak, Flag, Logo Wristband, Artprint, Patch) - Napalm Mail Order only, limited to 500

- 1LP Gatefold in Marbled Orange and Black - Napalm International (excl. North America) Mail Order only, limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold in Transparent Orange - Napalm North American Mail Order only, limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold in Orange, Blue and Black Inkspot - Napalm Mail Order only, limited to 500

- Cassette Tape Edition in Red with White Print - Napalm Mail Order only, limited to 200

Tracklisting:

“Sons Of The Sentinel”

“Strike Of The Viper”

“Reap The Whirlwind”

“One More Shot At Glory”

“Hymn 66”

“The Sinner Rides Again”

“Keeper Of The Graves”

“Pledge Your Souls”

“Wash Away Your Sins”

"Reap The Whirlwind" video:

“One More Shot At Glory” video:

Tour dates:

October (with Paul Di’Anno and Burning Witches)

7 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

11 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

12 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

December

2 – Mexico City, Mexico – Life After Death Horror Fest

March

2-7 – Monsters Of Rock Cruise

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums

(Photo – Mind Art Visual)