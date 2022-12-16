TIM “RIPPER” OWENS Talks New KK’S PRIEST Album – “It’s In The Mixing Process…”

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon of The Metal Voice recently spoke to Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK's Priest, Judas Priest) about KK's Priest upcoming tour and new studio album as well as his new EP Return To Death Row, which was produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider).

Speaking if he finished his vocals for the new KK’s Priest album, he said:

"I just finished the last one (vocal) a couple of days ago. I'm sure I will have to go back and re-do a few things, maybe add some parts to them..."

When asked what stage they of completion the album is at, he responded:

"It's really close now. It's in the mixing process I think, producing and moving some stuff around. I actually really like it. It's next level from the last one (Sermons of the Sinner). I think the last one was the perfect record. This next one though I think it's that and beyond. I think vocally, it's a little heavier, it's got tons of highs still but it's got edgier vocals. It's got some melodic beautiful vocals but it's just edgier I think. I enjoyed doing this one a lot."

Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, has announced that KKs Priest will make their first European festival appearance headlining Kortrijk, Belgium's Alcatraz Festival on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Featuring Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals, the band will unleash classics from Downing's vast song catalogue including deep cuts as well as fan favourites. A few other special surprises are in the works for this festival performance, so this will be a show not to be missed. See a video message from K.K. below.

Alcatraz Festival organizers state: "Over the years we have gone to great lengths to stay true to our roots. Alcatraz offers a platform for genre-leading bands, up-and-coming acts and everything in between. We are also single-minded when it comes to billing: sometimes we like to venture off the trodden path, opting for depth instead of easy commercial appeal and favouring authenticity over simple convenience. We aim to make a valuable contribution to the music landscape and that is why Alcatraz is the first festival to bring certain bands to Europe (Vio-Lence); it is also why we continue to give every opportunity to homegrown bands or why our headliners are not always the usual suspects (Avatar, Heilung). While this philosophy may be a bit unusual, it has nevertheless proven effective. We will continue down the same path and that is why it gives us great pride to announce metal icon K.K. Downing and his bandmates in KK’s Priest for what will undoubtedly be a memorable performance crammed with true metal classics. Pyrotechnics, a fabulous light show, a video wall... no effort is being spared to turn Saturday night 12 August into an evening you’ll never forget. You will be screaming for vengeance!"

Playing alongside Downing and Owens in KK's Priest is guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile), bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six), and drummer Sean Elg (Deathriders, Cage).

Back in early November, Downing was at his club, KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, UK to catch Ugly Kid Joe's headlining set. Just prior to UKJ taking the stage, K.K. Downing spoke to Danny Stoakes about the current status of the second KK's Priest album (the audio can be heard below).

Downing commented: "It's imminent, for sure. Everything's gonna be sticky-taped and glued together, and we'll fire it out very soon. It's more than well on the way; we're in the mixing process. It's great. I can't wait. It's so frustrating. You just want it out now. But it will happen. So I'm looking forward to that."

(Photo - George Chin)