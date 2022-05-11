TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Talks Upcoming Metal Gods Australian Tour With Drummer SIMON WRIGHT - "It's A Great Setlist We've Put Together: RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, DIO, JUDAS PRIEST

The Everblack Podcast caught up with former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens to talk about the upcoming Metal Gods Tour with drummer Simon Wright. Owens discussed the diversity of the setlist, his experience opening for Ronnie James Dio and meeting him, KK’s Priest, the Jugulator album's 25th anniversary, and more.

Owens: "I love singing Dio. I love singing it, but it tears me down, man. It's not my regular stuff. Even though I sound like it's right in my wheelhouse when I sing it, it's not. It's a great setlist we've put together: Rainbow, Sabbath, Dio, Priest. It's gonna be a really good show."

Upcoming Metal Gods tour dates in Australia are as follows:

October

14 - Mansfield Tavern - Brisbane, QLD

15 - Bridgeway Live - Adelaide, SA

16 - The Corner Hotel - Melbourne, VIC

21 - Manning Bar - Sydney, NSW

22 - Badlands - Perth, WA

Metal Gods features Owens, Wright, guitarist Joel McDonald (Rose Tattoo), and bassist James Morley (ex-The Angels). They will perform hits from Ronnie James Dio's extensive catalogue of music from Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio, as well as songs from Owens' time with Judas Priest