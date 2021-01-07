TIMO TOLKKI's INFINITE VISIONS Call It Quits; Demo Tracks For Aborted Debut Album Streaming

Infinite Visions, launched by former Stratovarius guitarist Timo Tolkki, has called it quits only a year into their existence. Following is the official statement announcing the disbanding:

"Unfortunately, as Infinite Visions did not meet its crowdfunding goal there will be no album and the band will not continue. As a farewell to the fans, Infinite Visions are posting the five songs that were recorded for their demo, including two unreleased songs, 'Dangerous' and 'Voice Of Tomorrow' (Erik Kraemer pre-production vocal demo). Some 'bonus tracks' are also included: the keyboard demo by Jimmy Pitts for 'Dangerous' and the unmixed drum tracks by Pawel Jaroszewicz for 'Voice Of Tomorrow'. A video has been made with these songs and can be found below. The audio can be streamed until the end of January here."

Guitarist Timo Tolkki comments: "Now my plan is to release Union Magnetica as my solo album perhaps with names like Elize Ryd, Sharon Den Adel, Russel Allen, Rob Rock, etc. My plan is to release this solo album next autumn and tour it worldwide."

The remaining members of Infinite Visions have formed a new, yet-to-be-named band, and have added two guitarists, Nils Courbaron (Sirenia / Think Of A New Kind) and Dani G (Last Days Of Eden / Darksun). Dani will also serve as a second vocalist. The lineup is completed by Erik Kraemer (lead vocals / Simulacrum), Pawel Jaroszewicz (drums / ex-Hate, Vader), Pierre-Emmanuel Pélisson (bass / Asylum Pyre, ex-Heavenly), and Jimmy Pitts (keyboards / Eternity's End, NorthTale). The band's sound will be a mixture of the vast musical backgrounds of the members, ranging from heavy/power metal through prog, all the way to death metal rooted sounds. More information to follow.

Video tracklisting:

"Dangerous" (0:00-4:38)

"Sonata Black" - instrumental version (4:41-9:47)

"You Rock My World" (9:50-14:23)

"Infinite Visions" (14:25-19:58)

"Voice Of Tomorrow" - Erik Kraemer pre-production vocal demo (20:00-23:42)

"Voice Of Tomorrow" - Pawel Jaroszewiczraw's raw drum tracks with guitars, no vocals (23:48-27:31)

"Dangerous" - Jimmy Pitts' original keyboard demo (27:33-32:10)