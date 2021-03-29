TIMO TOLKKI To Release Union Magnetica Album In November; Revolutionary Release To Bypass Streaming Services

Guitarist/songwriter Timo Tolkki (ex-Stratovarius) has signed a deal with Italy's Wanikiya Record. His fourth solo album, Union Magnetica, will be released on November 1. In Japan, the album will be available via Rubicon Records.

This release is revolutionary, since it will bypass all the streaming services.

In the modern world of current music business, the artists must find alternative ways to survive and keep their music alive. This album will be available as download, either song by song or as a whole album, from the Wanikya Record website exclusively.

Vocalists for the album are being finalized. Stay tuned for further details, coming soon.