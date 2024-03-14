TITAN TO TACHYONS Feat. MR. BUNGLE, JOHN ZORN, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Members Set For East Coast Tour

New York City-based experimental/jazz metal quartet, Titan To Tachyons, is preparing to launch a short run of US tour dates next week, surrounding their performance at the massive Big Ears Festival.

Beginning this Tuesday, March 19, Titan To Tachyons will play with Sleepytime Gorilla Museum in Baltimore and Carrboro on their way down to Knoxville for their set as part of the annual Big Ears Festival, where dozens of bands play over the four-day gathering, including Herbie Hancock, André 3000, Digable Planets, Unwound, Thurston Moore and John Paul Jones, Secret Chiefs 3, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, bassist Trevor Dunn’s Trio-Convulsant avec Folie à Quatre, and countless more. Following the fest, Titan To Tachyons will play shows in Richmond and Philadelphia.

Tour dates:

March

19 - The Ottobar – Baltimore, MD (with Sleepytime Gorilla Museum)

20 - Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC (with Sleepytime Gorilla Museum)

21-24 - Big Ears Festival – Knoxville, TN

26 - The Camel – Richmond, VA (with Dumb Waiter)

27 - Solar Myth – Philadelphia, PA

Titan To Tachyons is led by New Zealand/New York composer and guitarist Sally Gates (ex-Orbweaver), joined by drummer Kenny Grohowski (Secret Chiefs 3, Imperial Triumphant, John Zorn), and dueling bassists Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Fantômas, Tomahawk) and Matt Hollenberg (Cleric, John Zorn). The quartet instrumentally depicts the realms of surrealism and science-fiction through eclectic and improvisational passages, juxtaposed by fluid grooves and metallic flurries.

Titan To Tachyons’ second album, Vonals, saw release through John Zorn’s eclectic Tzadik Records in the Summer of 2022, the album recorded and mixed by Colin Marston at Menegroth, the Thousand Caves (Dysrhythmia, Krallice, Imperial Triumphant), mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk (Miles Davis, Steely Dan, Herbie Hancock), and completed with band photography by Naeemah Z. Maddox and cover paintings by Sally Gates.

(Photo - The Tinfoil Biter)