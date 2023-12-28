TITVN To Release The Human Experience Album In January

Sacramento-based metalcore act, TITVN, will release their first full-length 10 track album, The Human Experience, on January 12.

Says the band: "This album has been in the works for 2 1/2 years. Since day 1 of TITVN we went into this with the intent of releasing the best material we can grow with and combine all of it into a full length we could be proud of. We are pleased to announce that The Human Experience is here. We want to say thank you to so many people who have been a part of creating this album with us.

Thank you to Cody Fuentes of Rapture Recordings for starting us off with our first couple of singles and to Nick Miller of A Skylit Drive for helping finish the record with the last few songs. We couldn't have done it without them. They truly brought the best out in us and pushed us even when we didn't have another take in us, they knew we did.

We are so excited and happy to start the year off with such a huge milestone achievement that will pave the rest of 2024 for us. Thank you again for all the love, support and guidance through out this journey."

Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Human Experience"

"Transcending"

"The Alpha One"

"Blood Bender"

"Unholy Beast (The Revenant)"

"You Only See The Glass Half Full On A Wednesday"

"Carnival Decay"

"Violence" (feat. Hazkin)

"Beneath The Surface"

"Legion"

"The Alpha One" video:

"Unholy Beast (The Revenant)" video:

"Legion" video:

Lineup:

Vocals - Ryan Brown

Guitar - Hector Garcia

Drums - Hugo Pulido

Guitar - David Taylor

Bass - Michael Croce

(Photo - @6graphs)