TNT - Fan-Filmed Video From Sweden Rock Festival 2023 Streaming

Norwegian rockers TNT performed at the Sweden Rock Festival 2023 in Sölvesborg, Sweden on June 9th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"As Far As The Eye Can See"

"She Needs Me"

"Tonight I'm Falling"

"My Religion"

"Downhill Racer"

"Invisible Noise"

"Northern Lights"

"Forever Shine On"

"Intuition"

"10,000 Lovers (In One)"

"Seven Seas"

Earlier this year, TNT shared the news on social media they are in at Studio Nyhagen laying the first basic tracks for new music. This is the first set of new music since vocalist Tony Harnell announced his return to the band in November 2022.

Harnell’s last studio album with TNT was 2005’s All The Way To Sun, released on MTM Records. TNT’s most recent album was XIII – issued in 2013 on Frontiers Records.

TNT will perform at the Tons Of Rock Festival in Oslo taking place June 22-24 2023. Find tickets here.