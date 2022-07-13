Tobias Sammet’s AVANTASIA Release "The Moonflower Society" Single Feat. MAGNUM's Bob Catley; Music Video

Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia invites you to a journey into a magical world. Today the band kicks off pre-orders for their upcoming album with a brand new single and music video for "The Moonflower Society", with a guest feature from Magnum singer, Bob Catley. Watch an enchanting journey through a moonlit night below.

The ninth Avantasia studio album, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society is due out on October 21 via Nuclear Blast.

"The Moonflower Society" is a song full of magic, fascinating the listeners with the artistry combined of metal, classic rock and every other ingredient that is required to be Avantasia. A song, living through the lifeblood Tobias Sammet puts in his works.

Tobias Sammet comments on "The Moonflower Society": “A moonflower is a creature of the night that blossoms when the world is asleep. For me, it stands on one hand for the weird characters I populate my songs with, and on the other hand for the weird characters I surround myself with in Avantasia. Just let yourself fall into a wonderful, mysterious journey."

A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society is presenting eleven magical and powerful songs featuring numerous prestigious guest stars. An adventure that captivates the audience with freshness, briskness, sophistication and enchantment. The album was produced by Tobias Sammet with Avantasia guitarist, Sascha Paeth. The cover art was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

Available formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- CD Digibook

- Earbook (ltd. to 5,000 copies)

- 2LP - Black Vinyl

- 2 Picture LP (ltd. to 2,000 copies)

- Vinyl Box (Mailorder Edition, ltd. to 1,800 copies)

- 2LP- Moonstone Vinyl (ltd. to 3,500 copies)

- 2LP - Fluorescent Green Vinyl (ltd. to 500 copies)

- 2LP - Baltic Blue/Ocean Green Cloudy Vinyl (ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP - Inca Gold Vinyl (US only, ltd. to 700 copies)

- 2LP - Marine Blue Vinyl (Band exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP - Cardinal Red/Graphite Splatter Vinyl (Band exclusive, ltd. to 500 copies)

- 2LP - Fluorescent Orange Vinyl (EMP exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP – Silver Vinyl (FNAC exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Shadows"

"The Wicked Rule The Night"

"Kill The Pain Away"

"The Inmost Light"

"Misplaced Among The Angels"

"I Tame The Storm"

"Paper Plane"

"The Moonflower Society"

"Rhyme And Reason"

"Scars"

"Arabesque"

"The Moonflower Society" video:

"The Wicked Rule The Night" lyric video:

