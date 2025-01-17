Tobias Sammet’s AVANTASIA Unleash New Single “Against The Wind” Feat. H.E.A.T.’s KENNY LECKREMO; Lyric Video

Rock and metal sensation, Avantasia, have released the new single, “Against The Wind”, from the upcoming album, Here Be Dragons, out February 28 via Napalm Records. The heavy metal number features H.E.A.T. vocalist Kenny Leckremo and serves as yet another proof of the versatility of Avantasia’s iconic sound.

Avantasia’s success has seen hundreds of millions of streams, gold awards and chart-topping albums as well as sold-out arena tours and headline slots at major festivals, cementing the band’s standing at the very top of the international metal scene. Avantasia’s 10th studio album is set to surprise fans old and new with plenty of fresh soundscape,s and the band will be bringing their most monumental show yet to arenas across Europe with their “Here Be Dragons” headline tour kicking off in March.

Make sure to secure your copy of Here Be Dragons now and check out the lyric video for “Against The Wind” below.

Tobias Sammet on “Against The Wind”: "'Against The Wind' is an anthemic uptempo rocket that contains lot a lot of what Avantasia stands for. What I especially like about the song is the combination of speed and power, along with an uplifting and elating harmonic and melodic approach. It comes over you with sheer force, but it drags you along to a better place, it gives you strength and encourages you to stay true to yourself in adverse wind and raise the middle finger to those who want to keep you from being yourself. Musically and vocally it’s quite a demanding tune, as you need the full toolkit of a Power Metal singer, but it’s got some loose kind of Journey feeling also in certain places that require a completely different way of feeling the song. So I was looking for a vocal partner who would have Metal skills and quite a range, but also understand the background of singers like Sam Cooke or Steve Perry. And I knew that Kenny Leckremo of H.E.A.T. would be able to pull it off. In all modesty: I think we both sound amazing together here. I love this song!”

Featuring absolute Avantasia essentials such as spellbinding choirs and theatrical symphonic metal elements, multitalented mastermind and frontman Tobias Sammet also surprises fans old and new with plenty of intriguing fresh soundscapes. Here Be Dragons gives the celebrated Avantasia sound that has been carefully crafted over a quarter of a century an exciting and powerful spin. The new album is the most consistent and concise piece of art that the band has ever crafted.

Avantasia is not showing any signs of slowing down - soon after the release of Here Be Dragons, the band will head out on an extensive arena tour across Europe, promising to deliver fans an immersive experience with their biggest and most epic production ever.

In grand Avantasia tradition, the new full-length is rich in vivid storytelling and cinematic atmospheres, not to mention the highest level of musicianship. Opening track “Creepshow” is without a doubt one of the catchiest songs in their career. The energizing future hit truly welcomes the listener into the new era of Avantasia and will be an integral part of the band’s spectacular live shows. In contrast, the incredible title track “Here Be Dragons” is a classic Avantasia song, and at almost nine minutes, is by far the longest on the album. The cinematic dark soundscapes of “The Witch” captivate and support the song’s storyline perfectly. Emotional, multifaceted vocal performances mesmerize on “Avalon”, while the heavy metal number “Against The Wind” serves as further proof of the versatility of Avantasia’s sound. Remaining well-balanced and cohesive, Here Be Dragons is undeniably Avantasia’s most powerful album so far.

The 10-track offering was written and composed in its entirety by Tobias Sammet himself, produced and recorded by Tobias Sammet together with Sascha Paeth, mixed by Sascha Paeth and mastered by Michael Rodenberg. The stunning cover art was once again created by acclaimed British fantasy artist Rodney Matthews. Here Be Dragons marks another masterpiece in the Avantasia catalog, leaving both fans and critics speechless and proving the band’s standing as a main force in the world of rock and metal!

Here Be Dragons is now available for pre-order in several exciting physical editions, with bonus albums included in select limited formats, like a 3CD hardcover artbook with 96 pages, over 160 pictures, drawings of Rodney Matthews and extensive stories to accompany the music and pictures.

Here Be Dragons will be available in the following formats:

- 3CD-Artbook – large format, hardcover book incl. 96 pages, over 160 pictures and extensive stories and liner notes

- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 72 Pages 12" Booklet – strictly limited to 500 copies

- 1LP Glow in the Dark Vinyl incl 12'' Booklet – strictly limited to 300 copies – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive

- 1LP Yellow/Orange Marbled Vinyl incl 12'' Booklet – strictly limited to 300 copies – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive

- 1LP Blue/White Splattered Vinyl incl 12" Booklet + Poster + Slipmat – strictly limited to 500 copies – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive ROW

- 1LP Orange incl 12'' Booklet

- 1LP Black incl 12'' Booklet

- Tape – strictly limited to 100 copies – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive

- 2CD Mediabook

- 1CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Here Be Dragons tracklisting:

"Creepshow"

"Here Be Dragons"

"The Moorland At Twilight"

"The Witch"

"Phantasmagoria"

"Bring On The Night"

"Unleash The Kraken"

"Avalon"

"Against The Wind"

"Everybody's Here Until The End"

“Creepshow” video:

2025 tour dates:

March

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

15 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Box

16 - Paris, France - Olympia

18 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

21 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

22 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress

24 - London, England - The Roundhouse

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

April

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

2 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

4 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

5 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

8 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

9 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

12 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

23 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

25 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset

(Photo - Kevin Nixon)