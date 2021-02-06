TOBY KNAPP - New Album Complete; Tracklist Revealed, Preview Audio Snippets Available

Guitarist Toby Knapp has checked in with the following update on his new album, which has been in the works since last summer and started life as a blues record:

"I can't believe I finished this album! The writing and creative process kept coming and going throughout the last year. I can usually crank albums out very quickly without doubt or second guessing. Remember, From The Aether was going to be a complete departure from heavy metal. It started as a blues album. The end result is a pure heavy metal onslaught that utilizes everything from vintage neoclassical metal to black metal. Hopefully you enjoy it!

I am preparing the album today to ship out to maestro musician and engineer Brett Hansen of Audio Arts Studio in Las Vegas. His contributions to my music since my debut album on Shrapnel Records in 1993 have been invaluable."

From the Aether will be released this summer via Moribund Records. The tracklist is as follows. The cover artwork will be revealed soon.

"Scavenger of the Gods"

"From the Aether"

"The Emerald Tablet"

"Labyrinthine Windings"

"Honorius"

"Psychic Contagion"

"Scythian Sea"

"The Greater Fortune"