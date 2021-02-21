TOBY KNAPP Reveals Working Title Of New Album

Guitarist Toby Knapp has contacted BraveWords with the following update:

"I am midway through the recording of the second Where Evil Follows album. I had not planned on doing this album! After I finished my solo album a floodgate of new material emerged. Writing music can be a difficult process so when inspiration strikes, I go with it until it's drained."

"The working title of the album is Dragon Of Revelation, and I will be writing the lyrics and handling the vocals. The music calls for something abrasive yet melodic and I am confident I can do it. If I decide I'm unhappy with my voice, I have options. So far, so good."

"As with the first album, this one will be released on Moribund Records. The album will be out sometime in 2021."

