Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 79th

WENDY DIO - February 11th, 1945







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Mardi Gras - April 11, 1972.



41 years ago today (April 11, 1983), IRON MAIDEN released the first single from Piece Of Mind. Happy 🎂 “Flight Of Icarus”! 🇬🇧🤘







Happy 36th

IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988





Happy 41st

SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983





Happy 34th

CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990





Happy 29th

FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995

WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995





Happy 24th

GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000

BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000

Happy 18th

JUDAS PRIEST’s The Essential Judas Priest - April 11th, 2006





Happy 16th

ASIA’s Phoenix - April 11th, 2008

Happy 13th

BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011