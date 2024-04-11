Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE

April 11, 2024, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th
WENDY DIO - February 11th, 1945



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Mardi Gras - April 11, 1972. 

41 years ago today (April 11, 1983), IRON MAIDEN released the first single from Piece Of Mind. Happy 🎂 “Flight Of Icarus”!  🇬🇧🤘


 

Happy 36th  
IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988

Happy 41st  
SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983

Happy 34th  
CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990

Happy 29th  
FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995
WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 24th  
GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000
BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000 

Happy 18th
JUDAS PRIEST’s The Essential Judas Priest - April 11th, 2006

Happy 16th
ASIA’s Phoenix - April 11th, 2008

Happy 13th  
BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011



