Today In Metal History 🤘 April 13th, 2022 🤘THIN LIZZY, W.A.S.P., FEMME FATALE, BILLY SQUIER, VARGA
April 13, 2022, 2 hours ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Bill D'Angelo (FEMME FATALE): April 13th, 1963 - November 21st, 2005
R.I.P. Ralph “Riff" West, Jr. (MOLLY HATCHET, FOGHAT): April 13th, 1950 - November 19th, 2014
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 56th
Marc Ford (BLACK CROWES) – April 13th, 1966
Happy 69th
Randy Piper (W.A.S.P.) - April 13th, 1953
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
THIN LIZZY's Black Rose: A Rock Legend - April 13th, 1979
Happy 41st
BILLY SQUIER's Don't Say No - April 13th, 1981
Happy 26th
VARGA’s Oxygen - April 13th, 1996
Happy 23rd
BURN THE PRIEST’s Burn The Priest – April 13th, 1999
Happy 15th
DUBLIN DEATH PATROL's DDP 4 Life - April 13, 2007
Happy 11th
NORTHER’s Circle Regenerated – April 13th, 2011
Happy 4th
BEHEMOTH's Messe Noire (live album) - April 13th, 2018
BONFIRE's Temple of Lies - April 13th, 2018
BREAKING BENJAMIN's Ember - April 13th, 2018
CARPATHIAN FOREST's Likeim (EP) - April 13th, 2018
CREMATORY's Oblivion - April 13th, 2018
DEREK SMALLS' Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) - April 13th, 2018
EMERALD SUN's Under the Curse of Silence - April 13th, 2018
MOTOR MILITIA's World in Flames - April 13th, 2018
NEKROGOBLIKON's Welcome to Bonkers - April 13th, 2018
ROTTEN SOUND's Suffer to Abuse (EP) - April 13th, 2018