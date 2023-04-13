Today In Metal History 🤘 April 13th, 2023 🤘THIN LIZZY, W.A.S.P., FEMME FATALE, BILLY SQUIER, VARGA

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bill D'Angelo (FEMME FATALE): April 13th, 1963 - November 21st, 2005

R.I.P. Ralph “Riff" West, Jr. (MOLLY HATCHET, FOGHAT): April 13th, 1950 - November 19th, 2014



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th

Marc Ford (BLACK CROWES) – April 13th, 1966

Happy 70th

Randy Piper (W.A.S.P.) - April 13th, 1953

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

THIN LIZZY's Black Rose: A Rock Legend - April 13th, 1979



Happy 42nd

BILLY SQUIER's Don't Say No - April 13th, 1981



Happy 27th

VARGA’s Oxygen - April 13th, 1996



Happy 24th

BURN THE PRIEST’s Burn The Priest – April 13th, 1999

Happy 16th

DUBLIN DEATH PATROL's DDP 4 Life - April 13, 2007

Happy 12th

NORTHER’s Circle Regenerated – April 13th, 2011

Happy 5th

BEHEMOTH's Messe Noire (live album) - April 13th, 2018

BONFIRE's Temple of Lies - April 13th, 2018

BREAKING BENJAMIN's Ember - April 13th, 2018

CARPATHIAN FOREST's Likeim (EP) - April 13th, 2018

CREMATORY's Oblivion - April 13th, 2018





DEREK SMALLS' Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) - April 13th, 2018

EMERALD SUN's Under the Curse of Silence - April 13th, 2018

MOTOR MILITIA's World in Flames - April 13th, 2018

NEKROGOBLIKON's Welcome to Bonkers - April 13th, 2018

ROTTEN SOUND's Suffer to Abuse - April 13th, 2018