Today In Metal History 🤘 April 13th, 2023 🤘THIN LIZZY, W.A.S.P., FEMME FATALE, BILLY SQUIER, VARGA

April 13, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities anvil black crowes w.a.s.p. femme fatale molly hatchet thin lizzy billy squier

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 13th, 2023 🤘THIN LIZZY, W.A.S.P., FEMME FATALE, BILLY SQUIER, VARGA

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bill D'Angelo (FEMME FATALE): April 13th, 1963 - November 21st, 2005

R.I.P. Ralph “Riff" West, Jr. (MOLLY HATCHET, FOGHAT): April 13th, 1950 - November 19th, 2014


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th  
Marc Ford (BLACK CROWES) – April 13th, 1966

Happy 70th  
Randy Piper (W.A.S.P.) - April 13th, 1953

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th  
THIN LIZZY's Black Rose: A Rock Legend - April 13th, 1979

Happy 42nd  
BILLY SQUIER's Don't Say No - April 13th, 1981

Happy 27th
VARGA’s Oxygen - April 13th, 1996

Happy 24th  
BURN THE PRIEST’s Burn The Priest – April 13th, 1999

Happy 16th  
DUBLIN DEATH PATROL's DDP 4 Life - April 13, 2007

Happy 12th  
NORTHER’s Circle Regenerated – April 13th, 2011

Happy 5th
BEHEMOTH's Messe Noire (live album) - April 13th, 2018
BONFIRE's Temple of Lies - April 13th, 2018
BREAKING BENJAMIN's Ember - April 13th, 2018
CARPATHIAN FOREST's Likeim (EP) - April 13th, 2018
CREMATORY's Oblivion - April 13th, 2018


DEREK SMALLS' Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) - April 13th, 2018
EMERALD SUN's Under the Curse of Silence - April 13th, 2018
MOTOR MILITIA's World in Flames - April 13th, 2018
NEKROGOBLIKON's Welcome to Bonkers - April 13th, 2018
ROTTEN SOUND's Suffer to Abuse - April 13th, 2018

 



Featured Audio

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews