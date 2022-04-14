Today In Metal History 🤘 April 14th, 2022 🤘 RITCHIE BLACKMORE, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, VAN HALEN, THUNDER, VINNIE MOORE
April 14, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 - April 14th, 2010 (Age 48)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Richard Hugh "Ritchie" Blackmore (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) - April 14th, 1945
Happy 62nd
Daniel "Danny" Bowes (THUNDER, TERRAPLANE) - April 14th, 1960
Happy 58th
VINNIE MOORE (UFO) - April 18th, 1964
Happy 57th
Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN) - April 14th, 1965
Happy 50th
Adam Duce (MACHINE HEAD) - April 14th, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
IRON MAIDEN's Iron Maiden - April 14th, 1980
JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel - April 14th, 1980
WILD HORSES' Wild Horses - April 14th, 1980
Happy 40th
VAN HALEN's Diver Down - April 14th, 1982
Happy 36th
JUDAS PRIEST's Turbo - April 14th, 1986
Happy 20th
ZZ TOPS’s Greatest Hits - April 14th, 1992
CREAM’s BBC Sessions - April 14th, 2003
Happy 14th
RUSH’s Snakes & Arrows Live - April 14, 2008
MIRRORTHRONE's Gangrene - April 14th, 2008
Happy 13th
AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED’s Agorapocalypse - April 14th, 2009
BRUTAL TRUTH's Evolution Through Revolution - April 14th, 2009
KARL SANDERS' Saurian Exorcisms - 2009
Happy 10th
BUCKETED’s Balloon Cement – 2012
Happy 8th
GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 14th, 2014
IMPALED NAZARENE’s Vigorous And Liberating Death – April 14th, 2014
TRIPTYKON’s Melana Chasmata – April 14th, 2014
Happy 5th
BLOOD FEAST's The Future State of Wicked - April 14th, 2017
CORRODED's Defcon Zero - April 14th, 2017
THE DEAD RABBITTS' This Emptiness - April 14th, 2017
DIMMU BORGIR's Forces of the Northern Night (live album) - April 14th, 2017
ENTERPRISE EARTH's Embodiment - April 14th, 2017
INFERNAL MAJESTY's No God - April 14th, 2017
NECROWRETCH's Satanic Slavery - April 14th, 2017
NOVEMBERS DOOM's Hamartia - April 14th, 2017
ORANSSI PAZUZU's Kevät/Värimyrsky (EP) - April 14th, 2017
RICHIE KOTZEN's Salting Earth - April 14th, 2017