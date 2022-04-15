Today In Metal History 🤘 April 15th, 2022 🤘 ANVIL, RAMONES, W.A.S.P., HELSTAR, KAMELOT, DOKKEN

April 15, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities anvil billy squier helstar all that remains overkill w.a.s.p. kamelot dokken arsis belphegor dragonforce iced earth lita ford

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 15th, 2022 🤘 ANVIL, RAMONES, W.A.S.P., HELSTAR, KAMELOT, DOKKEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. RAMONES’s Joey Ramone (real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman): May 19, 1951 – April 15, 2001


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th  
Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955

Happy 62nd  
James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960

Happy 47th  
Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th
THE ROLLING STONES’ Aftermath - April 15th, 1966

Happy 51st
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s Survival - April 15th, 1971

Happy 40th  
ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982

Happy 33rd  
W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989

Happy 21st
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Brotherhood - April 15th, 1991

Happy 25th  
KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997
DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997

Happy 14th  
ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008
BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008
DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer - April 15th, 2008
EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines - April 15th, 2008
THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed - April 15th, 2008

Happy 13th 
AJATTARA's Noitumaa - April 15th, 2009
RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI - April 15th, 2009
SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction - April 15th, 2009

Happy 11th 
PEGAZUS' In Metal We Trust - April 15th, 2011
SCAR SYMMETRY's The Unseen Empire - April 15th, 2011
WARCRY's Alfa - April 15th, 2011

Happy 10th 
DRAGONFORCE's The Power Within - April 15th, 2012

Happy 9th 
ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE's Out Of The Darkness - April 15th, 2013
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Earth Blues - April 15th, 2013

Happy 8th 
ANUBIS GATE's Horizons - April 15th, 2014
LILLIAN AXE's One Night In The Temple - April 15th, 2014

Happy 6th
ACE FREHLEY's Origins, Vol. 1 (covers album) - April 15th, 2016

CREMATORY's Monument - April 15th, 2016
LITA FORD's Time Capsule - April 15th, 2016
OTEP's Generation Doom - April 15th, 2016

Happy 2nd
OUTRAGE's Run Riot - April 15th, 2020



Featured Audio

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews