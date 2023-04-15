Today In Metal History 🤘 April 15th, 2023 🤘 ANVIL, RAMONES, W.A.S.P., HELSTAR, KAMELOT, DOKKEN
April 15, 2023, 14 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. RAMONES’s Joey Ramone (real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman): May 19, 1951 – April 15, 2001 (49)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955
Happy 63rd
James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960
Happy 48th
Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 57th
THE ROLLING STONES’ Aftermath - April 15th, 1966
Happy 52nd
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s Survival - April 15th, 1971
Happy 41st
ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982
Happy 34th
W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989
Happy 22nd
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Brotherhood - April 15th, 1991
Happy 26th
KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997
DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997
Happy 15th
ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008
BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008
DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer - April 15th, 2008
EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines - April 15th, 2008
THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed - April 15th, 2008
Happy 14th
AJATTARA's Noitumaa - April 15th, 2009
RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI - April 15th, 2009
SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction - April 15th, 2009
Happy 12th
PEGAZUS' In Metal We Trust - April 15th, 2011
SCAR SYMMETRY's The Unseen Empire - April 15th, 2011
WARCRY's Alfa - April 15th, 2011
Happy 11th
DRAGONFORCE's The Power Within - April 15th, 2012
Happy 10th
ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE's Out Of The Darkness - April 15th, 2013
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Earth Blues - April 15th, 2013
Happy 9th
ANUBIS GATE's Horizons - April 15th, 2014
LILLIAN AXE's One Night In The Temple - April 15th, 2014
Happy 7th
ACE FREHLEY's Origins, Vol. 1 (covers album) - April 15th, 2016
CREMATORY's Monument - April 15th, 2016
LITA FORD's Time Capsule - April 15th, 2016
OTEP's Generation Doom - April 15th, 2016
Happy 3rd
OUTRAGE's Run Riot - April 15th, 2020
Happy 1st
ABATED MASS OF FLESH’s The Existence of Human Suffering - April 15th, 2022
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Lost XXIII - April 15th, 2022
CANCER BATS’s Psychic Jailbreak - April 15th, 2022
GRAND BELIAL'S KEY’s Kohanic Charmers - April 15th, 2022
JBO - Planet Pink’s April 15th, 2022
MÅNEGARM’s Ynglingaättens Öde - April 15th, 2022
MONUMENTS’s In Stasis - April 15th, 2022
NAZARETH’s Surviving the Law - April 15th, 2022
POWERGLOVE’s Flawless Victory - April 15th, 2022
RONNIE ROMERO’s Raised on Radio - April 15th, 2022
SEMBLANT’s Vermilion Eclipse - April 15th, 2022
THESE ARMS ARE SNAKES’s Duct Tape & Shivering Crows - April 15th, 2022