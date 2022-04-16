Today In Metal History 🤘 April 16th, 2022 🤘 LEE KERSLAKE, FATES WARNING, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY
April 16, 2022, an hour ago
HEAVY HISTORY
On April 16th, 2016, AC/DC announced that Axl Rose would replace Brian Johnson.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) – April 16th, 1947 – September 19th, 2020 (photo credit: Richard Galbraith)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Mark Zonder (FATES WARNING, WARLORD, DRAMATICA) - April 16th, 1958
Happy 48th
Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 58th
THE ROLLING STONES’ The Rolling Stones - April 16th, 1964
Happy 38th
VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984
SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984
Happy 34th
SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988
Happy 32nd
BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990
Happy 15th
ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007
MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007
PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007
SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007
W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007
Happy 13th
EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009
Happy 10th
GORY BLISTER's Earth-Sick - April 16th, 2012
ANATHEMA's Weather Systems - April 16th, 2012
Happy 9th
SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013
JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013
Happy 1st
AUGUST BURNS RED's Guardians Sessions (EP) - April 16, 2021
CANNIBAL CORPSE's Violence Unimagined - April 16, 2021
ESCAPE THE FATE's Chemical Warfare - April 16, 2021
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT's Liquid Tension Experiment 3 - April 16, 2021
LIV KRISTINE's Have Courage Dear Heart (EP) - April 16, 2021
MARTY FRIEDMAN's Tokyo Jukebox 3 - April 16, 2021
WEDNESDAY 13's Necrophase: Antidote (EP) - April 16, 2021
WHILE SHE SLEEPS's Sleeps Society - April 16, 2021