Today In Metal History 🤘 April 16th, 2022 🤘 LEE KERSLAKE, FATES WARNING, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY

April 16, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities lee kerslake amon amarth venom saxon scorpions bathory annihilator mayhem pain shining w.a.s.p. emperor skid row jeff loomis

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 16th, 2022 🤘 LEE KERSLAKE, FATES WARNING, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY

HEAVY HISTORY

On April 16th, 2016, AC/DC announced that Axl Rose would replace Brian Johnson.




TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) – April 16th, 1947 – September 19th, 2020 (photo credit: Richard Galbraith)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th  
Mark Zonder (FATES WARNING, WARLORD, DRAMATICA) - April 16th, 1958

Happy 48th  
Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 58th
THE ROLLING STONES’ The Rolling Stones - April 16th, 1964

Happy 38th  
VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984


SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984

Happy 34th  
SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988

Happy 32nd  
BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990

Happy 15th  
ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007
MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007

PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007
SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007
W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007

Happy 13th  
EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009

Happy 10th 
GORY BLISTER's Earth-Sick - April 16th, 2012
ANATHEMA's Weather Systems - April 16th, 2012

Happy 9th  
SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013
JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013

Happy 1st
AUGUST BURNS RED's Guardians Sessions (EP) - April 16, 2021
CANNIBAL CORPSE's Violence Unimagined - April 16, 2021

ESCAPE THE FATE's Chemical Warfare - April 16, 2021
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT's Liquid Tension Experiment 3 - April 16, 2021
LIV KRISTINE's Have Courage Dear Heart (EP) - April 16, 2021
MARTY FRIEDMAN's Tokyo Jukebox 3 - April 16, 2021
WEDNESDAY 13's Necrophase: Antidote (EP) - April 16, 2021
WHILE SHE SLEEPS's Sleeps Society - April 16, 2021



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews