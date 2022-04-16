Today In Metal History 🤘 April 16th, 2022 🤘 LEE KERSLAKE, FATES WARNING, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY

HEAVY HISTORY



On April 16th, 2016, AC/DC announced that Axl Rose would replace Brian Johnson.









R.I.P. Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) – April 16th, 1947 – September 19th, 2020 (photo credit: Richard Galbraith)





Mark Zonder (FATES WARNING, WARLORD, DRAMATICA) - April 16th, 1958

Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974



THE ROLLING STONES’ The Rolling Stones - April 16th, 1964

VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984





SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984





SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988





BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990

ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007

MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007



PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007

SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007

W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007

EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009

GORY BLISTER's Earth-Sick - April 16th, 2012

ANATHEMA's Weather Systems - April 16th, 2012

SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013

JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013

AUGUST BURNS RED's Guardians Sessions (EP) - April 16, 2021

CANNIBAL CORPSE's Violence Unimagined - April 16, 2021



ESCAPE THE FATE's Chemical Warfare - April 16, 2021

LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT's Liquid Tension Experiment 3 - April 16, 2021

LIV KRISTINE's Have Courage Dear Heart (EP) - April 16, 2021

MARTY FRIEDMAN's Tokyo Jukebox 3 - April 16, 2021

WEDNESDAY 13's Necrophase: Antidote (EP) - April 16, 2021

WHILE SHE SLEEPS's Sleeps Society - April 16, 2021